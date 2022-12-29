Volunteers needed for conservation work near Llanfyllin

The River Cain

Dewi Morris from the Trust is leading the sessions around the River Cain beginning on January 18 with a woodland planting session to help local wildlife.

On February 1 there will be hedgeland planting in a restored hedge line on a farm above Llanfyllin.

March 4 sees volunteers joining Dewi alongside the River Cain for some living willow bank repairing.

"Using simple techniques, we will build a woven willow fence behind which we will squeeze living willow sprout parcels," he said.

Then on March 24 there will be Otter holt building.

"We will be building some otter holts, laying out the sturdy foundations and helping cover the otter log cabins with piles of sheltering and protective brash."

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Llanfyllin spar car park at 10.15am.