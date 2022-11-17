Valerie Howells

Valerie Howell, 79, was a theatre nursing officer who worked at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital before moving to the RSH.

She helped set up the Pets as Therapy charity in the area and was involved in the Macmillan Cancer Charity.

Her funeral will be held in Llanfyllin on November 26.

Mrs Howells had three children, Stuart, Timonie and Andrew.

She was married to the last Gary Howells, chief civil engineer and Shrewsbury and Atcham Borough Council.

Her career began as an Operating Theatre Sister at the Orthopaedic Hospital from 1974 – 1982 before

After her career in the NHS she became a Theatre Nursing Officer and Director of Nursing at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital until 1991.

She was the senior development manager of Macmillan between 1999 – 2003 and then Pets at Therapy Regional Coordinator until 2020.

Her son, Andrew, said:

"She was a lover of dogs and had many, many dogs over the years including rescue dogs and pets as therapy dogs."

Mrs Howells was also greatly involved with the Samaritans, Marriage Guidance and in British Red Cross shop.

"After 18 months living with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia – Mum died peacefully at home with her family around her on October 14.

"As a family we are immensely proud of the positive impact that mum had on so many people's lives.

"We can't possibly know who all those people are, so please do get in touch if you have a memory of her you are happy to share. She was kind, funny, generous and wise and we already miss her enormously."

Her funeral will be held on November 25 at noon at St Myllins Church, Llanfyllin.

Donations in her memory will go to Water Aid.