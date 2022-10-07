Torrential rain leads to flood alerts - days after reservoir records lowest level of 2022

Recent low water levels at Lake Vyrnwy

With Lake Vyrnwy reservoir at its lowest level this year earlier this week, the area was deluged by rain on Thursday and Friday.

The national flood watch service said that river levels were forecast to rise at the Llanymynech river gauge near Oswestry as a result of heavy rainfall on Friday afternoon and forecast overnight.

"Consequently flooding of roads and farmland is possible later this evening from 8:30pm and overnight," a spokesperson said.

"Flooding may start to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury. Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley. We expect river levels to have fallen by Saturday morning and we are closely monitoring the situation."

Natural Resources Wales also posted a flood alert for the River Vyrnwy, River Tanat and River Cain and their tributaries.

A spokesperson said: "River levels are expected to be above normal. Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected particularly close to Meifod Bridge, the B4393 near Llansantffraid Bridge. The B4398 at New Bridge Llanymynech could also be affected by the rising levels."