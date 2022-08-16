Notification Settings

The Repair Cafe returns to Llanfyllin

By Sue AustinLlanfyllinPublished:

The Repair Cafe will hold an event on September 10 at Llanfyllin's Public Institute.

Oswestry Repair Cafe
People looking for help in mending items must book into the day, which runs between noon and 3pm.

At repair cafes across the country volunteer 'fixperts' are available to mend items and tools and materials are on hand. People take along their broken belongings to be fixed and sit with the fixperts to learn how to make the repair themselves.

Tea, home-made cakes and newspapers are available while they wait.

A spokesperson said: "All donations are very welcome and are used to keep the repair cafes running by funding vital materials.

"We typically mend mechanical, electrical, electronic and wooden objects; bikes, furniture, glass and ceramics, musical instruments, IT hardware and software and vintage valve radios. Clothing repairers usually mend: woollens, zips, hems and seams by machine and by hand, as well as making alterations. You can also book in for advice on horticulture and tree planting.

"We're still avoiding crowds so the booking system remains in place."

People can also contact the Oswestry and Borders Repair Cafe for remote guidance through a fix or to arrange a drop-off and collect repair.

For queries or to book in your treasured possessions by September 5, email osbordersrepaircafe@gmail.com

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

