High value mountain bikes stolen

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the overnight theft of the high value bikes, that took place sometime between 10pm on June 11 and 9.15am on June 12.

Three mountain bikes were stolen from the back of a van that was parked up at a mountain biking event in the area.

Officers say anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who has been offered the opportunity to purchase the bikes, should report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220612-127.