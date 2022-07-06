Notification Settings

High value mountain bikes stolen

By Sue AustinLlanfyllinPublished:

Mountain bikes worth almost £19,000 have been stolen at an event in Llanfyllin.

One of the bikes stolen
One of the bikes stolen

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the overnight theft of the high value bikes, that took place sometime between 10pm on June 11 and 9.15am on June 12.

Three mountain bikes were stolen from the back of a van that was parked up at a mountain biking event in the area.

The bikes are valued together at almost £19,000.

Officers say anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who has been offered the opportunity to purchase the bikes, should report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220612-127.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

