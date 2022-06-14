Country hall for sale has links with the Battle of Waterloo

Melyniog Hall

Melyniog Hall at Llansantffraid is a Grade II Listed country house standing within 24.73 acres of gardens, grounds and fields and is on the market for £2.2 million through Mark Wiggin Estate Agents.

"The property has been occupied by the same family since 1939 and is situated on the edge of the rolling Welsh Marches with fabulous views over the Shropshire plains," a spokesman said.z

For history buffs a the inscription on the kitchen window will be of interest as the glazier left his signature and date on the glass.

Evie Harris, sales assistant at Mark Wiggin Estate Agents, said: "Unfortunately we do not know anything further about the connection with the Battle of Waterloo.

"It seems the glazier signed his name as workmen often did and that whoever he was he felt it important to note the date of the Battle of Waterloo.

"There is also a Waterloo Terrace in the village of Llansantffraid."

"Molyniog Hall includes Georgian Victorian and modern additions. and original listings refer to the house as Melyniog-fach.

The seven bedroom hall has the agents say a wealth of original features.