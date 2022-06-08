Staycation boom leads to plan to extend holiday park

The holiday park

Sam De Gregory of Palé Wood Holiday Park Ltd has applied to Powys County Council for seven new static caravans to be sited at Henstent Holiday Park, in the Tanat Valley near the village of Llangynog.

The holiday park already has 41 privately owned holiday caravans and 25 touring caravan pitches.

Agent Philippa Davey, of Savills Ltd, said: “Henstent Holiday Park is one of two parks operated by Palé Wood Holiday Park Ltd and was acquired by the applicant in 2017.”

The caravan park was established in the 1970s.

“The proposed development for seven static caravans is being put forward to meet current demand for static caravan accommodation from holidaymakers.

“It responds to the strong demand for domestic holidays as a result of the post-Brexit economic landscape and the coronavirus pandemic, which has created a boom in UK domestic tourism; a trend which is expected to continue over the next few years.