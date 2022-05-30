Notification Settings

Busy time for environmental group

By Sue AustinLlanfyllinPublished:

The Llanfyllin environment group, BRACE, has a busy summer ahead.

A previous Repair Cafe

The group’s gardeners are running workshops on the theme of sunflowers at a Jubilee/ St Myllin’s Day stall on Friday, as well as a seedling sale or swap and again at a pop-up session in Maes-y-Dderwen on July 2nd in collaboration with Arts Connection.

Repair Café returns to the Public Institute on June 18th between noon and 3pm, offering free repairs for electrical items, electronics, clothes, bikes and more as well as a chance to learn how to fix things yourself.

Members have been invited for a tour of the new regenerative community-supported agriculture project at Pili-Pala Farm, Cwm Nant-y-Meichiaid on June 12 and to a private nature reserve near Pontrobert on July 8.

