Popular, Llanfyllin Show returns after a two-year absence

Ben Atkinson Stunt Riding Team

It’s full steam ahead for Llanfyllin and District Agricultural and Horticultural Show, which will be held at the town’s Bodfach Park on Saturday, August 13. Headlining the entertainment will be the spectacular Atkinson Action Horses stunt team.

New this year is an ‘Early Bird’ show entry ticket which can be purchased online in advance at a discount. There’s also a main sponsor for the first time in Ridgway Rentals, a leading plant hire company based at St Martins, near Oswestry.

The show is held on land owned by Christopher and Laura Acton, new owners of Bodfach Hall and Janet Jones, Parc, who was president for the 150th show in 2019.

Entries are welcomed for all the competitions in the show schedule, which can be downloaded from the website llanfyllinshow.co.uk or collected from local shops in and around Llanfyllin.

This year’s president is Ianto Jones, who has been responsible for the layout and show’s trade stands for many years. His President’s Lunch will be hosted by Mr and Mrs Emyr Roberts in a marquee at Cefn Coed, Llanfihangel on Sunday, July 24.

“After a two-year absence, it is good to be back,” said Llanfyllin Show chairman Dyfrig Jones, Ianto’s nephew. “The show has a rich history and is a celebration of the countryside and the community.

“For 2022, we have organised fantastic entertainment, including the Atkinson Action Horses stunt team. Alongside the wide range of competitions, which draw competitors from across the district, there is so much for a family day out.

“Like every other show, we are dependent on competitors to make it successful. Each year, the standard and number of entries in all sections has increased and we look forward with anticipation to welcoming our regular exhibitors and to meeting new ones.

“The loyal support we receive from sponsors and exhibitors and the success of competing farmers and members of the community have enabled us to run one of Wales’ best rural shows.”

He thanked members of the “dedicated and hard-working show committee” for their untiring effort and the loyal band of supporters who help during the build-up, on show day and the day after.

A show highlight is the sheep shearing competition, which attracts some of the best sheep shearers from across Wales. Competitions include classes for sheep, horses, sheepdog trials, horticulture, floral art, cookery and crafts, photography and art, woodwork and scarecrow making.

The show, which provides free parking, will also have its traditional Village Green area with activities for children, Porthywaen Silver Band, a vintage machinery display, a dog show, terrier racing, a Punch & Judy show, fun fair, trade stands and a bar.

New food vendors this year are House of Wingz, Pizza Girls and 4 Seasons Catering