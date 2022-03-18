Llanfyllin show returns after pandemic

The horse display

The event, which is to be held at Bodfach Park on August 13, usually attracts between 4,000 and 5,000 people from across Wales and the border counties.

County councillor Peter Lewis, who is sponsorship secretary for the show, said: "We have missed two shows because of the Covid-19 pandemic and are determined that the show should return with a bang.

"We are hitting the ground running and have booked Atkinson Action Horses as our main entertainment this year."

Having performed at the Royal Welsh Show, the Horse of the Year Show and in many other big arenas, Councillor Lewis said he felt that Benjamin Atkinson and his team of at least 12 horses will thrill the crowds around the main ring in A True Celebration of the Horse.

"Benjamin began his television and film stunt career when he was 11-years-old.

"Now in his 20s he is set to astonish and excite the crowds with a high energy, breathtaking and death-defying stunt show.

"There will be lots of trade stands and farmers and their families will be taking time off from the fields to come along and either take part or visit the show."

Llanfyllin, It is recognised as having one of the biggest sheep exhibitions in the country and there will also be horticulture and produce tents, cookery demonstrations and sheep shearing competitions.

"The fairground will be in operation and there will also be show-jumping events and equine classes.

"Many trade stands are booked and, of course, there will also be the very popular Dog Show taking place.

"Entries will be open for all breeds and there will be rosettes and prize money up for grabs.

"Ridgway Rentals Limited (Plant Hire) are this year's main sponsors but we would love to hear from any other business wanting to sponsor the show.