Old red phone box in Llanfyllin gets a new lease of life housing a defibrillator

Local fundraiser, Robert Conlin joined forces with factory, Stadco, some years ago to campaign and fundraise for a defibrillator installed on the school grounds which was also close to the leisure centre and football pitch.
However, when a fence was installed around the school it became apparent the defibrillator needed to be moved to a more central location and Mr Conlin and his daughter Verity along with Llanfyllin Town Council worked to have it moved to the vacant telephone box
Mayor of Llanfyllin, Councillor Peter Lewis, said the Town Council would like to thank Verity and the community in the setting up of the life saving device.