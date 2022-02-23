Old red phone box in Llanfyllin gets a new lease of life housing a defibrillator

Verity and Robert Conlin with Councillor Peter Lewis

Local fundraiser, Robert Conlin joined forces with factory, Stadco, some years ago to campaign and fundraise for a defibrillator installed on the school grounds which was also close to the leisure centre and football pitch.

However, when a fence was installed around the school it became apparent the defibrillator needed to be moved to a more central location and Mr Conlin and his daughter Verity along with Llanfyllin Town Council worked to have it moved to the vacant telephone box