Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Old red phone box in Llanfyllin gets a new lease of life housing a defibrillator

By Sue AustinLlanfyllinPublished:

An old red telephone box in Llanfyllin now houses a defibrillator.

Verity and Robert Conlin with Councillor Peter Lewis
Verity and Robert Conlin with Councillor Peter Lewis

Local fundraiser, Robert Conlin joined forces with factory, Stadco, some years ago to campaign and fundraise for a defibrillator installed on the school grounds which was also close to the leisure centre and football pitch.

However, when a fence was installed around the school it became apparent the defibrillator needed to be moved to a more central location and Mr Conlin and his daughter Verity along with Llanfyllin Town Council worked to have it moved to the vacant telephone box

Mayor of Llanfyllin, Councillor Peter Lewis, said the Town Council would like to thank Verity and the community in the setting up of the life saving device.

Llanfyllin
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News