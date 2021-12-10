Councillor Peter Lewis

Organisers of the annual market decided this year to hold not one but three events this year in the lead up to Christmas.

The first, on December 4, followed the switch on of the Christmas lights on the Friday evening by members of the town's ambulance station and the Mayor, Councillor Peter Lewis.

There was entertainment from local musicians, singers and dancers, not only on the Friday but also on the Saturday and the mayor also announced the winners of the best decorated window competition, Llwyn Teg for the best business and Anja Torikka for the residential building.