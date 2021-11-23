Festive fun throughout December

Councillor Peter Lewis

Celebrations begin with the judging of the best-dressed window display to win a £50 prize during the last week of November.

Llanfyllin Ambulance Station crew members will switch on the Christmas lights on Friday, December 3rd at 6pm and musicians will provide entertainment.

The following day, craft and food stalls will be spread throughout town and in the Public Institute for the first of three Saturday daytime Christmas markets - on December 4, 11 and 18, from 9am-2pm.

School children have been encouraged to decorate baubles for the Christmas tree again this year – to be submitted by November 26 while individual homes and businesses are invited to compete for the best-dressed window display.

Mayor Peter Lewis said: “We’re looking forward to celebrating the season again with a series of events to bring the community together.

“A big thanks to Vlad Morozov and Claire Cater for their generous donation of this year’s tree.

“Town councillors have again made plans that will allow for more social distancing around market stalls by spreading the Christmas market out over three days, because sadly we haven’t quite seen the back of Covid yet.

“There is still time to register for the best window display competition. Llanfyllin looked terrific last year and we hope it will look better still this season.”