Fundraising continues for Victorian Workhouse

A regular fundraiser to help with the continuing repairs to Llanfyllin's historic Victorian workshop has been launched.

The Master's house at Y Dolydd Workhouse
Car boot sales are to be held on a regular basis at Y Dolydd on the edge of the town, with the first taking place on September 5.

Further sales are planned for September 19, October 3 and 17 and then on November 7.

The charge for a pitch will be £5, money that will go to the Llanfyllin Dolydd Building Preservation Trust.

There will also be refreshments on sale.

For further details and to book a pitch contact Dan Llwywelyn Hall on 07901 593298.

The recent Open Door and Food Fair at the historic building, another fundraiser, proved a big success with a record 700 people visiting the event on Sunday.

