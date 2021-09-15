Fundraising continues for Victorian Workhouse

The Master's house at Y Dolydd Workhouse

Car boot sales are to be held on a regular basis at Y Dolydd on the edge of the town, with the first taking place on September 5.

Further sales are planned for September 19, October 3 and 17 and then on November 7.

The charge for a pitch will be £5, money that will go to the Llanfyllin Dolydd Building Preservation Trust.

There will also be refreshments on sale.

For further details and to book a pitch contact Dan Llwywelyn Hall on 07901 593298.