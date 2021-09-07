Gruel to be served up among the more tempting treats at food fair

A previous food fair at the workshouse

After a year lost to the pandemic the Open Doors events promoted by Cadw are making a welcome return and the food fair is part of this, say organisers.

All through September heritage sites across both Wales and England are on view, offering additional attractions and free entry. This year the Workhouse event again features a Food Fair with more than 20 local producers.

John Hainsworth, honorary secretary of the trust which runs the historic building said that as well as a range of treats to take home visitors can enjoy varied street food on site including Parveen’s curries, Cave Valley Kitchen’s Caribbean treats and pies from Vegan Goodies Wales. And to complete the offer volunteers will serve authentic Victorian gruel in the Workhouse History Centre.

Live music will be a feature of the day. In the morning harpist John Browne will play gentle airs in the Meadows Gallery, or outside in the attractive herb garden. At noon Llanfyllin’s Vivace Choir will perform a varied programme in the Boys’ Yard. They will be followed by Café Lola, playing a distinctive mix of cabaret, jazz, klezmer and gypsy music.

Some of the 20 workshops and studios at Y Dolydd will be open to view, and the public will be able to see the process of print making, using copper plates salvaged by Liz Neal from the roof of the Master’s House. The Gallery will house a further exhibition of art works inspired by the local area, curated by artist Dan Llewelyn Hall.

The newly restored top floor will be open, with a preview of the forthcoming exhibition on the workhouse architect Thomas Penson alongside other displays.

There will be guided tours and a chance to discover the history of one of the best-preserved workhouses in Britain. The new book ‘Masters and Matrons of the Llanfyllin Union Workhouse, 1839-1982’ will be on sale.