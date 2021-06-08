Community events for Llanfyllin

By Sue AustinLlanfyllinPublished:

The environment group Brace, based in Llanfyllin, is organising fun community activities as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Llanfyllin
Llanfyllin

Coming up in the next fortnight are a Community Garden Open Day and an afternoon trip to sustainable land management projects.

Volunteers will hold a plant sale and swap and serve refreshments at the open day behind Llanfyllin Public Institute on Saturday, from noon to 4pm. Pete Beresford’s band will play live music from noon-2pm.

On June 19 members will visit Martin Peck’s organic hill farm in Hirnant followed by the new Tanat Valley Community Farm CIC for tea and a tour.

Brace organisers would like to urge anyone keen to join the community garden, Cae Bodfach Community Orchard or to help out with administration or other projects to sign up to the member mailing list.

The link to sign up for membership and receive news from the group is mailchi.mp/e2d67b52f4db/brace-membership.

Brace hosts community gardening every Tuesday from 10am until midday.

Llanfyllin
Mid Wales
Sue Austin

