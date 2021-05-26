Bodfach Hall is up for sale

Bodfach Hall in Llanfyllin, owned by Clywd South MP Simon Baynes, is up for sale with Mark Wiggin estate agents.

The hall, which hosts the Llanfyllin Show, was bought by Mr Baynes and his wife Maggie in 2007. It boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a "guest wing".

The plush pad is up for sale for £2.65 million

Its brochure says: "Bodfach Hall is an outstanding principally Georgian Grade II listed country house standing in beautiful gardens, with magnificent woodland and rolling parkland through which flows the River Cain. There are two cottages and a stunning coach house, also with potential accommodation. Now a much-loved family home,

A dining room

"Bodfach Hall was a highly regarded bespoke hotel for many years after the war and with its size and scope could be so again.

One of the six bedrooms at Bodfach Hall

"The house is situated in the Cain Valley in the glorious Welsh Marches, close to the Shropshire border. It has a fascinating and well chronicled history from the estate’s origins in 12th Century when recorded in the will of Madoc ap Meredydd, the Prince of Powys. There has been a house on the site since the 13th Century and the present building is Georgian with Victorian additions.

Bodfach Hall is on the market

"It includes ornate, decorative plaster work, arches, doric style columns and an Italianate classical style entrance hall, elegant reception rooms with impressive fireplaces and polished oak and tiled floors. Many of the windows have fine etched-glass insets. Along with the elegant drawing and dining rooms is the impressive panelled Oak Room.

A reception room

"The family room, cosy study and a traditional fitted kitchen with its four door AGA range, original north facing larder with slate shelves and pantry, ensure comfortable family living space, while it is also a house which lends itself to large scale entertaining. There is a guest wing on the ground floor with two en-suite bedrooms.

A view of Bodfach Hall and its grounds from above