Inspection for Mid Wales cemetery memorials

By Sue AustinLlanfyllinPublished:

Large headstones may be lain on the ground in two Mid Wales cemeteries if they pose a danger to visitors.

Gravestones will be inspected

Safety inspections will be carried on the largest memorials in Buttington and Llanfyllin cemeteries in the coming weeks.

Powys County Council says it is part of a countywide programme to ensure graveyards are safe.

Staff working on behalf of the council will check large memorials, those over 1.5 metres in height, to make sure they are not at risk of falling over and injuring someone.

Councillor James Evans, cabinet member for economic development, housing and regulatory services, said: “Specialist staff will be carrying out inspections as part of a county programme and any memorial that is identified as dangerous will be made safe by laying it down.

"We appreciate that memorials are a sensitive subject but we have to be sure our cemeteries are a safe place to visit and any that are potentially dangerous will be made safe.

“Notices warning visitors of the work will be erected in advance, but given the age of memorials the council will not attempt to contact individual grave owners.”

Inspection work has already taken place at Hay-on-Wye, Machynlleth, Old Knighton and Nant Ddu cemeteries this year.

