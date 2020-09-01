New school launched in Powys with 'teulu' at its heart

Ysgol Llanfyllin will be Powys's second all-through school and is being established after Llanfyllin CP School and Llanfyllin High School were merged. It will provide Welsh-medium and English-medium education for pupils from four to 18 years on the primary and high school sites.

Headteacher Dewi Owen said: “I am honoured to be the first headteacher of Ysgol Llanfyllin. We have an outstanding team of teachers and support staff who will be delivering a rich and exciting curriculum to all learners – from our youngest in the foundation phase to our oldest in the sixth form.”

The school will be based on five founding principles; a forward thinking, innovative and inclusive centre for lifelong learning; a new school with quality assurance and school improvement at its core; a new school with a new curriculum; a new school with commitment to promoting and developing Welsh medium provision; and a happy school with ‘teulu’ (family) at its heart.

It comes as Powys County Council starts to deliver its Strategy for Transformation Education in Powys, a 10-year strategy to improve the education provision and entitlement for the county’s learners.

Councillor Phyl Davies, cabinet member for education and property, said: “This is an exciting time for governors, staff, parents and pupils at Ysgol Llanfyllin and I wish them all the best as they start this new era.

“We are committed to improving the education provision and entitlement for all the young people in Powys by delivering our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys. The establishment of Ysgol Llanfyllin is an important milestone in delivering our strategy.”

For more information about Transforming Education in Powys, visit powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation