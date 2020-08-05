Workhouse visitor centre reopens

The History Centre in the Victorian listed building - Y Dolydd - is now open to advance bookings only.

There is a chance during the visit to see the film Ghosts of the Workhouse which lasts half an hour.

Hand sanitiser stations have been set up for all users and regular cleaning is being carried out.

The new roof and cupola that crown the Master’s House have been restored with the help of local donors and support from funders including the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Pilgrim Trust, the Garfield Weston and Foyle Foundations, Cadw, and Powys County Council.

Trustee John Hainsworth said: "We’re proud and delighted to see the roof restored, and deeply grateful to everyone from the local community and beyond who have made this possible.

"Now the structure of the Master’s House is sound – but we need to do more inside before we can bring the Master's House building back into use.

"Trustees and volunteers have been busy tidying the site in readiness for the re-opening. More help is always needed."

Anyone who would like to visit Y Dolydd and the History Centre is asked to email history@llanfyllinworkhouse.org or telephone 01691 860549, giving as much notice as possible.

Visitor's can also follow a route around the exterior of the workhouse.