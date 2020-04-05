Two arrested after driver stopped and £4,500 of heroin found near Shropshire/Powys border

Police stopped a vehicle near Llanfyllin, arrested the driver and carried out a drug swipe. The man tried to throw a quantity of cocaine away, before he went with officers to complete paperwork at an address.

There they arrested another, who was in possession of 30g of heroin and an amount of cannabis.

Newtown RPU said: "Vehicle stop near Llanfyllin, driver arrested and and drug swipe. He also started trying to throw his 35g of cocaine. S18 completed at address, another arrested,in possession of 30g of heroin and quantity of cannabis. Street value approx £4500 class A."