New Llanfyllin Show secretary continues family tradition

Members of her family have been involved for generations with the popular annual event, which has developed a reputation as the 'friendly show' and this year is being held on August 8.

Sian, 24, of Llanfyllin, follows in the footsteps of her late grandmother, Jean Lewis and stepmother Sue in taking on the secretary’s role, while her late grandfather Trevor, father Peter and aunt Lynsey have all held multiple roles with the show.

She said: “I have been attending Llanfyllin Show since I was in a pram and I don’t think that I have missed one since I was born. Serving the show is a family tradition."

For a number of years, organisers have been appealing for young people to join the show committee to guarantee the event’s future.

“I quite like being involved and didn’t want to see the show go downhill,” Sian said.

“I am just hoping for a sunny day on August 8 and to bring something new to the show. Hopefully, we will attract a few more horses this year because we are before Guilsfield Show, which is held the following Thursday.

“Llanfyllin Show is very much a family event, where town and countryside mixes and I think it’s very important to the local agricultural community.

"Farming can be a lonely job and the show is one day in the year when everyone gathers and has a drink at the end of the day. It brings old and young people together.”

The show is not Sian’s only commitment, as she has been secretary of Llanfyllin Young Farmers’ Club for five years and was secretary of last year’s Montgomeryshire YFC Rally, which was held in Llanfyllin.

She also works on the family’s dairy, sheep and beef farm at Green Hall.