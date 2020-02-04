Historic listing and grant for Llanfyllin workhouse

The building, part of the Victorian workshop, was already listed Grade 2.

"Now Cadw have taken the unusual step of adding a star to its listing. Grade 2* buildings are defined as ‘particularly important buildings of more than special interest’," workhouse trustee, John Hainsworth said.

"They make up about seven per cent of the total number of listed buildings in Wales. Cadw’s new listing calls Y Dolydd a fine example of an early C19 workhouse, surviving largely intact with strong architectural character."

Last year Cadw contributed £1,800 towards pre-fabricating a new classical cupola to crown the roof of the Master’s House.

Mr Hainswoth said: "They have just confirmed a further grant of £10,000 towards restoration of the three-storey building which stands at the heart of the workhouse complex."

He said more than £90,000 had been raised or promised to include roof repairs, re-pointing and replacement of the flooring stolen when the workhouse stood empty.

"The Pilgrim Trust awarded £20,000, the Garfield Weston Foundation £15,000 and the Foyle Foundation £8,000, while a grant of £31,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund also covered a programme of educational activities," he said.

Work has been under way since October, and by Christmas a team led by Llanrhaeadr craftsman Richard Stephenson had stripped the roof, completed timber repairs and replaced the felt and battens.

"The presence of long-eared bats had prevented an earlier start," Mr Hainsworth said.

In January the cupola, designed by architect Richard Payne and modelled on old photographs, was hoisted up in sections and assembled by local carpenter Andrew Dunn.

Mr Hainswoth said: "Re-slating, using the original slates wherever possible in traditional diminishing courses, will take several weeks. By Easter external work should be complete, the scaffolding will come down and the workhouse bell will ring out once again."

"This is an exciting time for our volunteers and supporters. The renovation is helping us to provide additional space for local enterprises and improve facilities, making our enterprise more viable. The grants and donations to the Master’s House Appeal can only be used for that purpose, so we still have to work hard to meet everyday expenses and keep Y Dolydd open for all."