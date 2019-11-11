Gifts with a difference as Llanfyllin charity launches Christmas appeal

The annual Dolen Ffermio Christmas Catalogue Appeal has been launched by the charity that helps children in Uganda.

Dolen Ffermio. based in Llanfyllin has been supporting projects which help orphaned and vulnerable children, first in Kumi for six years and now in Ngora for the past eight years.

In lieu of presents people can gift money such as £3 for the mosquito net or £5 for five tree seedlings up to £20 for a female goat or £80 for a buck. Other items include school uniform and shoes or skill training for the students.

“These children are not in orphanages but are cared for by their extended families, who have great difficulty in supporting their own children but willingly take in children who have no one else. A huge and humbling lesson for us all."

Children on the Ngora Orphan and Vulnerable Children project are supported for three years with school resources to keep them in school, a mosquito net to protect them from malaria, livestock to help them and their carer families build up a sustainable living and a wide range of income generating skills, together with other worthwhile gifts, such as solar lanterns from the Ngora Solar Project.

"The catalogue will continue to support individual children on the current project, while at the same time widening its scope in 2020.

The gift catalogue can be downloaded from the website dolenffermio.org.uk.