Ex-mayor ready to focus MP challenge

Simon Baynes said it had been an honour and a pleasure to lead Llanfyllin for the past 18 months. Councillor Peter Lewis will take over the mayoral chain at Llanfyllin Town Council.

Councillor Baynes, speaking a recent council meeting, said: “I was recently selected to contest the neighbouring parliamentary seat of Clwyd South and therefore felt, sadly, I had to tender my resignation as Mayor of Llanfyllin and as a town councillor.

"I want to thank our deputy mayor, Tracey Windsor, all the other councillors and our town clerk Jonathan Bellingham for their support and hard work on behalf of our community.

“I will be cheering them on from the sidelines.” He said the council had achieved a great deal in the past 18 months including reopening the public toilets and doubling the street cleaning budge.

“We have supported Cae Bodfach and the Wetlands and taken the allotments back under town control thereby enabling more than 10 new families to have an allotment.

"We have preserved our library, supported Y Dolydd and St Myllin’s Church, started the farmers market and have plans for a Llanfyllin Arts Weekend 8-10 May 2020.

"We have encouraged art and creativity with Stan Jankowski’s wind sculpture in the town square and established a tourism resource run by Dee in the Bank Café.

“I formally opened the bike pump track on Cae Bodfach, which was established by the Llanfyllin Community Initiative and we have placed a particular emphasis on supporting the work of the Llanfyllin Y Dolydd Workhouse over the last 18 months.

“Above all we have shown that by judicious town council investment and fantastic community spirit, helped by a welcome willingness on the part of the local media to report on our activities, you can regenerate a rural town and enable it to flourish and realise its full potential.”