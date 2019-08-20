New life for old bank building - as a sports shop

The Mayor of Llanfyllin, Councillor Simon Baynes, officially opened the new Rural Sports shop and said if was proof that rural towns could regenerate.

Rural Sports sells sports clothing and equipment, both through the shop and online.

Councillor Simon Baynes, said: ‘We are delighted to have this new, dynamic business in Llanfyllin in the form of the Rural Sports shop in the old bank building.

The owner, Richard Smith, and his daughter Demi Smith who is the manager, have got off to a very strong start and they and their family have renovated the old HSBC bank building to a very high standard.

"This is proof that rural towns can regenerate and replace closed shops with new businesses. We wish them every success with their new venture.’

Mr Smith said: "Rural Sports would like to thank the local community for their warm welcome and positive views. We look forward to providing our services to the local people of Llanfyllin and hope to bring in visitors from far and wide to visit our beautiful store and other shops and businesses in town. We feel very privileged to be welcomed into such a beautiful town, surrounded by spectacular scenic views.’