Llanfyllin Show returns

It’s the third time that Dyfrig, who owns an electrical and mechanical contracting business and lives in Four Crosses, has been elected chairman - having previously accepted the role in 2005 and 2006 and it’s a special year for the show which celebrates its 150th anniversary on August 10.

His father, Gwylfa, was president in 2010, his uncle, Tegwyn Jones, was president in 2006, his wife, Bethan has been secretary of the horticulture section for many years and other uncles are show committee stalwarts.

“I consider being show chairman as service to the community and also maintaining a long-held tradition,” said Dyfrig.

“I always find when you are chairman that you need to do it for two years because the first year is all about learning what to do.

“I really enjoy the build up to the show. The week before the show, there is nothing on the showground. Before you know it, it’s all set up and the day after the show, it’s all cleared away by noon.

“There is always plenty of people to help set up and clear away after the show, but we need more people to step up to join the committee with fresh ideas.”

“I have a few young farmers coming along for the first time this year to help on show day.” explained Dyfrig.

He praised the loyal band of volunteers who serve on the committee and help every year at the show, which is held at Bodfach Park by kind permission of Simon and Maggie Baynes together with Janet Jones, this year’s president.

Star attraction this year is the Broke FMX Stunt Display Team. Another show highlight is the sheep shearing competition, which brings together some of the best sheep shearers from across Wales.

New this year is circus skills, while old favourites include Porthywaen Silver Band, a Village Green, a vintage machinery display, a fun fair, children’s activities, a donkey derby and a good selection of trade stands.

Following cases of equine flu across Wales and the UK, owners must vaccinate their horses 21 days before show if they plan to enter.

The show schedule and entry forms are available to download online from http://www.llanfyllinshow.co.uk/. Entries close on Thursday, August 1 when officials will be available at the Institute, Llanfyllin from 2pm to 6pm to receive them. Entries can also be posted or emailed to the relevant section secretary, whose details are in the show schedule.