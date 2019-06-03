Street market returns to Llanfyllin

The Town Council is organising a seasonal Farmers Market on the first Thursday of the month during the summer.

Llanfyllin has traditionally always had a Thursday Market and councillors are appealing to traders to come forward to take a stall at the monthly event to boost numbers.

They say they would like the venture to boost trade, not only for the regular market stall holders but for shop owners within Llanfyllin.

The cost of hiring a stall, in the High Street, is just £5.

Organisers say that already many people have expressed an interested in having stalls throughout the summer and that the June market is already fully booked.

The first market will be on Thursday will others on July 4, August 1 and September 5.The aim is to help local producers and also to have a market to attract visitors to the town and boost trade in shops.

Councillor Jane Carrington said: “I’m sure that the community would all agree that it would be lovely to see more stalls return to the once thriving Thursday street market. At present we are trying to source particular stall holders selling cheese, plants/flowers, preserves, cakes and pastries so as not to infringe on custom throughout businesses in Llanfyllin too much.

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tracey Windsor, said: “If you have a stall and would be interested in having a pitch, please send a message via The Town Council Page or ring me on 07967 996418. The Farmers Market will not only be good for local producers and stallholders but also Llanfyllin itself by increasing the number of visitors shopping in town. Let’s put Llanfyllin back on the map."

Oscar Wiffen from local business, Wiffen's Tiffen, said the business was really looking forward to having a stall at the July market.

On the council's social media people have praised the council's initiative.

Nicola Moreton said: "Well done Llanfyllin council for the effort you are putting in to bringing this town together."

"It is somewhere that town folk can browse the stalls in the town, meet up with friends, have a cuppa with no transport needed and hopefully grab a bargain."