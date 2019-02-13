Man, 65, killed in quad bike crash named

Shortly before 3pm on Tuesday, emergency services were called to an area at Croniarth near Llanfyllin, after reports of a collision involving a single quad bike on private land.

Dyfed-Powys Police arrived at the scene and shortly after at around 3.25pm the Welsh Ambulance Service arrived, where a 65-year-old man had suffered injuries.

Mr Andrew's family confirmed he died following the crash, and a spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

His daughter, Sarah Andrew, paid tribute to her father and said the incident has shocked the family and wider countryside community.

She said: "We are all in massive shock and can't believe that this has happened.

"He was a friend to everyone and would do anything for anyone.

"He will be greatly missed not just by his family but the wider countryside community, who I am sure are just as shocked and saddened as we are as a family."

A spokeswoman added: "Dyfed-Powys Police was alerted to a collision involving a single quad bike on private land near Llanfyllin, shortly after 3pm on Tuesday.

Advertising

"Sadly, a 65-year-old man from the Welshpool area died as a result of his injuries. His family is aware. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Peter Lewis, county councillor for the Llanfyllin area, passed on his condolences to the victim's family.

He said: "It is a very sad incident for the area, and it is not nice to hear that someone has lost their life.

"My thoughts are with the family and I am sure the area of Llanfyllin also send their condolences to the family."