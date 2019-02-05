Warning to businesses after hotel owner fined £7,000 for for hygiene breaches

Last week, David Williams, 59, of The New Inn Hotel in Llangynog, was fined after admitted seven food safety offences, for storing raw and frozen meat past its sell by date and dusty catering equipment in a shed.

He admitted the charges, and Powys County Council has issued a warning to businesses across area to not put public health at risk.

Councillor James Evans, cabinet member for environmental health said: "All food businesses have a statutory responsibly to ensure that their undertakings comply with food safety regulations and do not put the health of the public at risk.

“Members of the public place a considerable degree of trust in the operators of food business where they choose to eat or buy food from.

"It’s disappointing to note that the food business operator in this case felt that they could not only obstruct and deceive environmental health officers, but also their paying customers, who were put at risk by the operator’s activities.

“All food business operators within the county should take note of the penalties they will face if they intentionally endanger public health for financial gain.

“I would remind everyone that the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme can help make an informed decision about where to eat out or to buy food from. All current ratings are displayed at food.gov.uk/ratings.”