Trains and automobiles on track for a special open day

Bargain Hunt presenter Charlie Ross with Cloverlands Model Car Museum trustees Max Tomlinson, Bruce Lawson and John Nunn during filming at the museum last year.

Members of the Mid-Wales Classic Vehicles Club will be showing off their vehicles alongside the museum, located inside the Connections Heritage Centre at Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway in Llanfair Caereinion from 11am.

Tickets for a train ride on the railway that weekend include free entry to the model car collection. A model car valuation specialist will attend to value any models that are brought along.

Both Cloverlands and the Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway are members of MWT Cymru, which represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.

There will be many surplus models, motoring books, memorabilia and magazines for sale and a collection of more than 1,000 period prints on view, recently acquired from a generous local donor.

Originally established at Montgomery Institute in 2015, the museum began with a collection of around 2,000 models amassed by late motoring historian and model maker Gillian Rogers, of Trefnanney, near Welshpool, who sadly died on December 27 last year.

Ten other collections have since been loaned or given to the museum, including one from Canada, 1,000 Grand Prix and touring cars and a display of American cars.

For more information about the museum, visit www.cloverlandscarmuseum.com .

