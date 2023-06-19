No sibling rivalry for show presidents Liz and Pryce

Siblings Pryce Roberts and Liz Harding looking forward to their presidential roles at Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion Shows respectively this summer.

While Pryce has the honour of being Llanfyllin Show president on Saturday, August 12, Liz is looking forward to taking on the same role at neighbouring Llanfair Caereinion Show on Saturday, September 2.

The pair are the children of Megan and the late Erfyl Roberts, 92, of Llanfihangel, near Llanfyllin. Erfyl was also a loyal supporter of Llanfyllin Show, organising the sheepdog trials, his passion, for many years.

Maintaining the family’s tradition, Pryce and Liz’s siblings, Eluned Downes and Emyr Roberts are treasurer of Llanfair Caereinion Show and a former Llanfyllin Show chairman respectively.

Pryce, who runs a building firm with six employees, joined Llanfyllin Show committee from the town’s Young Farmers' Club in the 1970s and was chief steward at the show for many years.

The Atkinson Action Horses

“It’s important that we attract young people to join the show committee,” he said.

Strengthening the links with young farmers, Llanfyllin Show is again hosting the Montgomeryshire YFC speed shear competition this year, which will be a popular attraction alongside the headlining Atkinson Action Horses stunt team.

Liz, who lives in Guilsfield, first became involved with Llanfair Caereinion Show in 1997 and served as secretary for more than 20 years. She still helps current secretary Rhiannon Jones with the show schedule but, after years of focussing on her secretarial duties, she’s looking forward to seeing all of this year’s event, which is the 50th since it was relaunched in 1973.

“I have just enjoyed being part of Llanfair Show over the years and it’s a great honour to be president this year,” she said.

“The local community and keeping the shows alive are important to both Pryce and me. They will be good days for both our families and our close-knit communities.”

First, though, she is organising her President’s Evening at Caereinion Leisure Centre on Saturday, June 24, the proceeds of which will be shared between the show and Cancer Research. Liz has been treasurer of the local Cancer Research branch for 40 years.

Pryce holds his President’s Lunch on Sunday, July 16 at Cefn Coed, Llanfihangel, the home of brother Emyr and sister-in-law Val. Llanfyllin Young Farmers' Club will also be holding an alternative race night in the marquee on Friday, July 14.

Both Pryce and Liz praised the sponsors for their support and the large band of people in their communities who help to set up and clear up after the show every year. “We couldn’t run the shows without these loyal supporters,” they said

“We are the two biggest one day shows in Montgomeryshire, yet we are only 15 miles apart and share many of the same sponsors. That’s why it’s important that we both offer something different to attract an audience and provide value for money," Pryce said.

Closing date for entries to Llanfyllin Show is Thursday, July 27 when show section secretaries will be available at The Institute, Llanfyllin from 2pm to 6pm to receive last minute entries. No craft and cookery section entries will be accepted on show day.

Early bird, discounted tickets will be available online at llanfyllinshow.co.uk