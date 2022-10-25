Cascade of poppies from tower makes for a spectacular sight as Remembrance Ray approaches

Visitors enjoy the Llanfair Caereinion Poppies. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

The waterfall, along with a display of white and purple poppies, is the result of a year-long collaboration between a local Knit and Knatter group and the local Royal British Legion.

Set up in October 2021, the Knit and Knatter group was approached by Samantha Webster, chair of Llanfair Caereinion and District Royal British Legion and ex-military, to see if members would like to knit the poppies.

Its founder Shirley Jones put the idea to members and the project was born.

"Red and black wool was purchased, and the poppy pattern was shared," she said.

"Wool and the pattern was also delivered to those that were vulnerable, with Covid still being an issue."

The charity organisation PAVO also supplied some wool.

"The group also wanted to honour civilians and animals that also perished during the various wars and conflicts so it was then decided to knit white poppies in memory of civilians and purple for animals.

"By March 2022, we had bags full of red, white and purple poppies. Over 60 people of various ages were involved in this project, the youngest being 10 years old and the oldest being 90 years of age.

"An old army camouflage net was purchased and the task was then to fix the poppies of all different sizes and shades of red to the net. A smaller net was purchased to display the purple and white poppies.

"It took around 60 hours to attach the poppies before they were put in place with the help of Andrew Watkin Building Contractors Limited."

The unveiling of the poppies included primary schoolchildren from Bro Caereinion singing in church.

There is also a competition to guess the number of poppies in the waterfall with proceeds split between the Poppy Appeal and the Church Clock Repair appeal.