Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chicken farm extension plans bring worries over environment

By Elgan HearnLlanfair CaereinionPublished: Last Updated:

Plans to extend a chicken farm that would allow it to rear an extra 76,000 birds have been lodged.

Chicken farm extension plans bring worries over environment

The application for two new buildings has been submitted by the Bumford family of Rhosfawr Uchaf, Cyfronydd to Powys County Council.

It would bring the total of chickens reared at the farm near Llanfair Caereinion for meat to 114,000.

Back in 2018, the family were given permission for an initial poultry unit for 38,000 chickens.

Agent Richard Corbett, of Roger Parry and Partners, explained the proposal in a design and access statement.

Mr Corbett said: “The farm business has made the decision to diversify into a poultry to support their successful sheep and beef enterprises and the applicants wish to enhance the business to create a sustainable future for themselves and their young family.

According to the documents the site for the new buildings is a field next to the existing farm buildings which will allow the family to be in “sight and sound” of the buildings at all times.

Manure from the units will be spread on the land.

While Llanfair Caereinon Town Council has said it supports the proposal, Welsh Government environment body, Natural Resources Wales, has questions over potential pollution issues.

This is because Rhosfawr Uchaf is close to a number of Sites of Special Scientific Interest including the River Banwy.

Natural Resources Wales development adviser, Harriet Power said: “We have concerns with the application as submitted because inadequate information has been provided.

“To overcome these concerns, you should seek further information from the applicant regarding drainage and manure management. If this information is not provided we would object to this planning application.”

It is expected that Powys planners will decide the application by April 28.

Llanfair Caereinion
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Elgan Hearn

By Elgan Hearn

@ElganPowysLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Powys.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News