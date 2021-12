Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

Police said the man, 36, had been driving a silver VW Golf on the A458 between Llanfair Caereinion and Llanerfyl when the crash happened, around 6.45pm yesterday.

Officers said the collision also involved a black Nissan Navara.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to contact them, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.