Phone box to get lick of red paint ahead of becoming tourist booth

The phone box in Llanfair Caereinion's High Street will be refurbished for its alternative use, with work starting on June 1.

Town clerk Robert Robinson said: "I can confirm that the works to refurbish the telephone box in the High Street of Llanfair Caereinion are planned to start on June 1 with it being painted in its traditional red colour. The box is to be used for a tourist information point with shelving for the book exchange."