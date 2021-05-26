Phone box to get lick of red paint ahead of becoming tourist booth

By Nick HumphreysLlanfair CaereinionPublished:

A phone box will receive a lick of bright red paint as it is prepared for its new life as a tourist information booth.

The phone box in Llanfair Caereinion's High Street will be refurbished for its alternative use, with work starting on June 1.

Town clerk Robert Robinson said: "I can confirm that the works to refurbish the telephone box in the High Street of Llanfair Caereinion are planned to start on June 1 with it being painted in its traditional red colour. The box is to be used for a tourist information point with shelving for the book exchange."

Many traditional red phone boxes up and down the country are being re-purposed due to lack of current use, but a desire to hang onto an icon of British heritage. Several boxes have also been put up for auction, fetching thousands of pounds.

