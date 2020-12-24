Delight as milkman Dick says 'I do' in surprise wedding after 35 years

The happy couple emerge from St Mary's in Llanfair Caereinion

But he did as he was told with no idea that once inside St Mary's in Llanfair Caereinion his daughters would stand up and ask him to marry their mum Julie - there and then.

The surprise wedding last Sunday was organised by Julie who is undergoing chemotherapy for ovarian cancer.

She too had a surprise when, as they left the church as husband and wife, they were met by socially-distanced friends who wanted to congratulate them.

Even the 11th hour all-Wales lockdown couldn't stop the wedding going ahead.

The couple, Julie, 58 and Dick, 62, have been together for 35 years and have three children. But they never married.

Julie fell ill in October and spent eight weeks in hospital being treated for the Stage 4 cancer before being allowed home.

"I would lie awake worried about the future and found myself planning my own funeral," she said.

"Then I decided that the only thing I could do for Dick, was to organised a wedding instead. Our daughters, Jasmine and Poppy, contacted the vicar of St Mary's and she was able to arrange a special licence for us. We told Dick that we were having a service because I was so poorly and that he had to put his suit on and come along.

Dick and Julie have three children and have been together for 35 years

"He didn't suspect a thing. He sat down and our daughters went to the front of the church to make a speech, asking him to marry me."

Dressed in a white suit she wore for their son's wedding in America and a special, 'chemo wedding hat' Julie was given away by 10-year-old grandson Woody and another 10-year-old family member, Oli.

"I'm still not sure Dick knew what was going on. He was so in shock that, when we had to hold candles during the service, he burnt his hand with hot wax," Julie said.

Because of Covid restrictions only the immediate family were allowed inside St Mary's.

But they emerged from the church to find people standing outside to wish them well.

"The sun broke through the rain clouds and it was just wonderful," the new Mrs Jones said.

"People had even built an archway of broom handles and milk cartons for us to walk under."

With no reception because of the pandemic the couple returned home to receive a phone call from their son, Oliver, who was unable to fly from America for the ceremony.

"I know he feels it because he can't come home to be with us as this time, but there is nothing he can do about it," Julie said.

She said the community around Llanfair had been incredible in both helping with the surprise wedding and helping the family since her treatment.

"Everyone knows Dick as 'Dick the milk' and I have always helped with the business, doing one of the rounds," she said.

"The community has been incredible. Each Monday a different family in Dolanog has cooked a meal for for Dick to bring home for us. People gave their services free for the wedding, Karen Emery my maid of honour did the flowers, and Emma and Roy Spragg the wedding photos. Dick set up the milk delivery round when he was 19 and it has just grown and grown," she said.