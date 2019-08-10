Man who died in crash named

Lee Ferguson, 26, was from Halesowen, Dudley.

His machine was involved in the crash on the A458 Llanfair Caereinion road near to the entrance to Welshpool Golf Club on August 3.

He was declared dead at the scene of the tragedy.

The rider suffered fatal injuries after his silver coloured Suzuki motorcycle collided with a Toyota Landcruiser car.

Dyfed-Powys Police have renewed an appeal to motorists who used the road at around 5.50pm to check any dash cam footage that may provide further information that will assist officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting 298 of the 3rd August.