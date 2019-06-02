Railway honoured by queen

The Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway was granted the honour in recognition of its volunteers who operate the eight mile steam railway.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK to recognise exceptional service within their communities.

Others in Wales to receive the title are the Porthmadog Maritime Museum and the Friends of Pontypool Town.

Independent Committee Chair Sir Martyn Lewis, said: “The record number of nominations for this year’s Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service proves that volunteering at a grassroots level continues to thrive. This year it is a real pleasure to congratulate 281 winners - all with strong reputations for successfully tackling a wide variety of issues and problems in their communities. They are powerful examples of real democracy in action. We know there are thousands more local organisations doing great work, and I would strongly encourage those people who have seen them in action or benefitted from their activities to consider nominating them for QAVS 2020. They are the highest our country can bestow on groups of volunteers.”

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said: “These awards highlight the tireless work of volunteers across the UK to serve their communities, and this year’s Welsh cohort play a crucial role in educating people and demonstrate pride in preserving the heritage of their areas."

The recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service are announced every year on 2 June - the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.