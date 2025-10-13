Mrs L Doylan of Adferiad Recovery Ltd applied for permission to transform Fronheulog on Ithon Road into 14 self-contained one-bedroom studio flats, bring a separate two-bedroom bungalow at the rear back into use and create extra car parking spaces, in July 2024.

Adferiad Recovery provides help and support for people with mental health issues, addiction, and complex needs to “maximise their potential and achieve a better quality of life".

The applicant said the care home and its grounds had been vacant as it became unable to continue to viably function and operate, and it cannot be modified to meet current standards.

They said they understood it had been marketed previously since 2017 or 2018.

They said there would be no changes to the outside other than a new ground-floor personnel door in the east elevation. The two-bedroom dwelling at the rear would be brought back into use and extra parking would be provided to give each flat one space, with two for the bungalow.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council considered the plans at a meeting and had also commented on a pre-application notice served by the applicant.

Some members initially expressed some sadness at seeing a care home lost but the application was generally welcomed and they were keen to see the site used.

Members urged the applicant to make the site as environmentally friendly as possible but they raised no objections and recommended approval of the plans.

Powys County Council issued a full approval notice for the application this week.