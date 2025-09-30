Llandrindod Wells Town Council ups sticks to new offices

Llandrindod Wells Town Council has announced that from Wednesday (October 1) it will relocate its offices to Temple Chambers, South Crescent. This move will reduce costs to local ratepayers as the council transitions away from renting offices through a private landlord.

As part of the relocation, the town council has agreed to work with The Hive project team to ensure its services continue to be delivered from Temple Chambers for an initial two-year period.

Temple House

The Hive provides valued community services including the Baby Bank, Uniform Exchange, Library of Things (Benthyg) Clothing and Footwear for age 2+, Free Adult Coat Rail, and a range of other initiatives that support families and individuals across the town and a wider area. It also provides volunteering opportunities.

Space has also been allocated to the two banks who provide outreach services.

Temple Chambers was originally purchased and renovated through the Welsh Government’s Circular Economy Fund, with initial funding support for The Hive project. Since 2021, the town council has owned this building and continued to provide free space for these services, which are currently managed by Severn Wye Energy Agency Ltd. The Hive will now become a separate charity; it will remain a project delivered in collaboration with the town council.

In addition to supporting The Hive, the council will continue to make community space available during office hours and is developing new schemes to further benefit residents. To strengthen financial sustainability and further reduce the burden on ratepayers, opportunities will also be made available for local groups and businesses to hire office space on the upper floors of Temple Chambers.

Town clerk Jane Johnston said: “We are delighted to be moving into Temple Chambers. This will not only reduce costs for residents but will also allow us to continue our strong support of The Hive project. The services it provides are vital to our community, and we look forward to working closely with the Hive team to ensure their future success.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about room rental opportunities is encouraged to contact the Town Clerk via email: clerk@llandrindodtowncouncil.co.uk.