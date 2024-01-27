'They are turning us into the dark ages!' Fears town could lose medical practice from lack of funds

Llandrindod Wells Medical Practice said the income it receives from the Welsh Government is insufficient for it to carry on providing its current range of services.

Bosses say if the situation doesn’t improve, they fear the surgery will close and the services they provide will be lost.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council met this week to discuss the issue, with all members voicing concern.

Councillor Jamie Jones said: “We don’t have a district general hospital and we only have token health services in this area and without our GPs we would have to travel to South or West Wales or England.

“Our banks and dentists have all gone and now this, they are turning us into the dark ages in this area. The medical practice does wonderful things for patients and if they can’t manage how are smaller places like Builth Wells and Rhayader going to manage? We are going to be in a real pickle if we are not careful and there is more house building going on in town.”