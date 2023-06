Woman who knew for decades that she had siblings in America, and kept a promise not to make contact, finally meets them

A Llandrindod Wells woman who has known for over 40 years that she had a brother and sister in America, and kept a promise for 20 years not to make contact, has finally met them.

Jude Boutle in the centre with her sister, Micci and brother, Royce. Jude Boutle located her birth parents in America and contacted them in 1997.