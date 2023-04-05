Notification Settings

Motorcyclist dies and passenger seriously injured in crash with pick-up truck

By Nick HumphreysLlandrindod WellsPublished: Last Updated:

A motorcyclist died and his passenger sustained serious injuries after a crash involving a pick-up truck.

The collision happened at around 1.50pm on Tuesday, on the A44 at Nantmel, near Llandrindod Wells in Mid Wales.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "The collision involved a white Toyota Hilux and a grey BMW motorcycle. Both vehicles were travelling in the direction of Rhayader.

"Sadly the male motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The pillion passenger sustained serious injuries and was conveyed by air ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20230404-189.

Most Read

