Motorcyclist dies and passenger seriously injured in crash with pick-up truck

The collision happened at around 1.50pm on Tuesday, on the A44 at Nantmel, near Llandrindod Wells in Mid Wales.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "The collision involved a white Toyota Hilux and a grey BMW motorcycle. Both vehicles were travelling in the direction of Rhayader.

"Sadly the male motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The pillion passenger sustained serious injuries and was conveyed by air ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries."