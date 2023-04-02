Notification Settings

Road closed in mid Wales town's centre due to electrical emergency

By David Tooley

Police have closed a town centre road in Llandrindod Wells due to what they are calling an electrical emergency.

Middleton Street. Picture: Google Maps
Dyfed-Powys Police say that Middleton Street in the town centre has been closed to traffic and pedestrians and they are asking everyone to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Road closed, Middleton Street, Llandrindod Wells is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to an electrical emergency. Please avoid the area if possible."

The Western Power Distribution website is showing a power cut in the Temple Street area of the town.

They say there is a fault on the company's underground network and they are working hard to resolve the issue.

Power is reported to have gone off at just after 10.30am on Sunday morning and affecting up to 64 properties. The company estimates power will be restored at 2pm.

More details to come.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

