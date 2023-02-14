Appeal renewed as family pay tribute to a kind and carefree soul

Aaron Luke Davies

The family of Aaron Luke Davies this week paid tribute to a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin.

The 31-year old's body was found in a field in the Penybont area of Llandrindod Wells January 23.

A statement from the family said they were absolutely devastated by their loss.

“Aaron was known and loved by many in the town and surrounding areas, where he lived all of his life.

“He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin, whose death will leave a huge hole in everyone's lives that knew him.

“He was a kind and carefree soul, and a keen martial artist. Having trained in many styles, he achieved a black belt in karate at a young age and represented Wales in national karate championships. Martial arts were more than a hobby for Aaron, it was a lifetime of diligent study and something that he was very passionate about, it meant everything to him.

“He especially loved the outdoors, hiking for miles and exploring new places, where he was at his happiest.

“We would like to thank Dyfed Powys Police for the ongoing investigation, and to urge the public to come forward with any information which might help them with their enquiries, so we as a family can find out what happened to Aaron.”

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death which is currently being treated as unexplained.