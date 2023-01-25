Screwfix proposals 'could create 12 jobs' in Llandrindod Wells

The unit at Ddole Industrial Estate in Llandrindod Wells that Screwfix want to convert. From Google Streetview.

Builders merchants, Screwfix Direct Ltd want to convert unit 21 on the town’s Ddole industrial estate from business use to storage and distribution uses.

The plans include making the associated external changes.

Agent Charlotte Mills of Hybrid Planning and Development explained the proposal and said: “The purpose of the Screwfix operation at Ddole industrial estate will be to serve the jobbing builder providing building materials that would not be appropriate to stock in a town centre location.

“As such Ddole is the best location for such a distribution use to occur as it is of appropriate and sufficient size and provides parking/collection points for builder’s vehicles.

“The proposed storage and distribution use is entirely appropriate to a settlement the size and function of Llandrindod Wells and will make use of the existing premises on site such that there will be no impact on the character of the area by reasons of scale or design.

“By virtue of the proposed change of use, Screwfix will employ 12 members of staff on the premises, four of which will be full time.”

Ms Mills explained that by basing themselves on the industrial estate Screwfix would help “minimise” commercial vehicle journeys and congestion in an “easily accessible location.”

Ms Mills said: “The proposals will provide benefits to the local economy whilst meeting sustainability objectives and will not be to the detriment of the environment or amenities of the area

“Screwfix would make a positive contribution to the commercial and community life of the area providing essential trade counter services to local businesses including plumbers, electricians, builders and facilities departments to large organisations.”

Llandrindod Wells town council have already discussed the application and said they had: “no objections.”

Powys planners are expected to decide the application by January 31.