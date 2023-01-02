Major road 'partially' reopened in Powys after police deal with vehicle on fire

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed at 3.42pm that the A44 at the junction with B4372, Grobe Bridge, New Radnor, had been closed to traffic due to a vehicle on fire.
Drivers had been urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
However, police have now confirmed that the road has 'partially' reopened and traffic is moving again.
ROAD CLOSED | The A44 at New Radnor is currently closed due to a vehicle on fire. If possible, please avoid the area and take an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/YfCzKydXXT— Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police (@DyfedPowys) January 2, 2023