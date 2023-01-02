Notification Settings

Major road 'partially' reopened in Powys after police deal with vehicle on fire

By Megan HoweLlandrindod WellsPublished: Last Updated:

Traffic is moving again on a major Powys road after a vehicle on fire brought traffic to a halt.

Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed at 3.42pm that the A44 at the junction with B4372, Grobe Bridge, New Radnor, had been closed to traffic due to a vehicle on fire.

Drivers had been urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

However, police have now confirmed that the road has 'partially' reopened and traffic is moving again.

