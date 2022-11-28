Notification Settings

Police appeal for help to find 16-year-old missing from Powys town

By Megan JonesLlandrindod WellsPublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for information to help find a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Chloe
The teen, whose name has been given as Chloe, has been reported missing from her home in the Crossgates area of Llandrindod Wells.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Chloe who has been reported missing from her home in the Crossgates area of Llandrindod Wells.

"Anyone who has seen Chloe, or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

Information can be reported online at bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting reference DP-20221127-123.

The non-emergency text number is available for those deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired on 07811 311 908.

