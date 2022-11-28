Police appeal for help to find 16-year-old missing from Powys town

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Chloe

The teen, whose name has been given as Chloe, has been reported missing from her home in the Crossgates area of Llandrindod Wells.

"Anyone who has seen Chloe, or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

Information can be reported online at bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting reference DP-20221127-123.