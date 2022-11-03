Three crews tackle house fire

The blaze happened at Llanfairwaterdine at 11am on Thursday.
Crews attended from from Bishops Castle and Mid and West Wales.
They needed breathing apparatus to go into the building.
An investigation is being carried out.
A fire at a house in Knighton needed the assistance of three crews to bring it under control.
