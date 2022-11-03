Notification Settings

Three crews tackle house fire

By Paul JenkinsLlandrindod WellsPublished: Last Updated:

A fire at a house in Knighton needed the assistance of three crews to bring it under control.

The blaze happened at Llanfairwaterdine at 11am on Thursday.

Crews attended from from Bishops Castle and Mid and West Wales.

They needed breathing apparatus to go into the building.

An investigation is being carried out.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

